VMware (NYSE:VMW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $107.83

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.83 and last traded at $108.58, with a volume of 61024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.60.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.
The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (NYSE:VMW)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
