VMware (NYSE:VMW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $107.83

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.83 and last traded at $108.58, with a volume of 61024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

