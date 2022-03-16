Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 9434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

MDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$95.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.48.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

