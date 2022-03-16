Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.38

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$25.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Crown Point Energy Company Profile (CVE:CWV)
Further Reading
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.