Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.38

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$25.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

