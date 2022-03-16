Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 14.6%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 2,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $27,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

