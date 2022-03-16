Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

