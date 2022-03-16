Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $1,413.92 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $1,161.18 and a 52-week high of $2,301.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,640.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,910.63.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

