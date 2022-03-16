SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. SFS Group has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80.

Get SFS Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised SFS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.