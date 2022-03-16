Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

ALT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Get Altimmune alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Altimmune by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 354,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.