Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Expands By 20.0%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter worth $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRM opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Clarim Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

