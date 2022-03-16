Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $431.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

