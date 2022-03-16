SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $42.00 at DA Davidson

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on S. Cowen decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NYSE S opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,789,954 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SentinelOne by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

