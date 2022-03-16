23,200 Shares in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Bought by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant Inc has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNDT. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

