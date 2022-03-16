Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $7.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of analysts have commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 43.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 96.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nokia by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.