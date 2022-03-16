Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

