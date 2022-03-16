Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFMTF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

