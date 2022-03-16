Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFMTF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
About Defense Metals (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Defense Metals (DFMTF)
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.