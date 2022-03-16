Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 767,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 437,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

