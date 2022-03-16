Dev Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002337 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $12,802.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00339950 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

