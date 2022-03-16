Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $445.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $517.40 and a 200-day moving average of $573.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.