Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 1.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after buying an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,300,000 after acquiring an additional 182,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

NYSE:PSA opened at $355.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

