DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in DTE Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in DTE Energy by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $128.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

