Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $844,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of PayPal by 61.2% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.