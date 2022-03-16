Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 610 ($7.93) target price on the stock.

BEZ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.00) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.91) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.30).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 410.50 ($5.34) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.71). The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 469.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 428.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($41,497.80).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

