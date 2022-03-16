CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CountPlus’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44.
About CountPlus (Get Rating)
