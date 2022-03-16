Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 11,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

RDN stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.