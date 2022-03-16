Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE:WCN opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $138.82.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
