Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:WCN opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.