Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AOMR stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.