Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $252,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

