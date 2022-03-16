First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 56.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

