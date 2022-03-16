Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $222.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

