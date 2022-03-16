Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -384.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.