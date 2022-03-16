Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

CSV stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $817.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 38,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

