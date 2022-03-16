Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.