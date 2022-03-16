Legacy Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 5,350 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

