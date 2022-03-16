Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,024.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,467 shares of company stock worth $26,866,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

