Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

