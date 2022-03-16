Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.67 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.03 and a 200 day moving average of $364.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

