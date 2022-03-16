McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.16 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

