FirstEnergy Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.
FirstEnergy has increased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.
FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.