FirstEnergy Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.