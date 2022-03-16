4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Raises Dividend to GBX 22.99 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.99 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 2,825 ($36.74) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($27.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,265 ($42.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £793.43 million and a P/E ratio of 185.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,690.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,842.91.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,980 ($38.75).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.