Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Announces €0.15 Dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:VTA opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Volta Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £2.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.16. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.
