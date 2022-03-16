Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Announces €0.15 Dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:VTA opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Volta Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £2.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.16. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

