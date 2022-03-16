Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the period.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.