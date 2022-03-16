Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
