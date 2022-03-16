iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 150.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 695,859 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,469,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter.

SDG stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

