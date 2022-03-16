Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 127 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $328.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.65 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $343.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

