Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94.

