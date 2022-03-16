Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Farfetch stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,477 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Farfetch by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,095 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

