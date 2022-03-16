Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

