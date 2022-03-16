Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.
Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.16.
About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
