Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Down 10%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.29. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
