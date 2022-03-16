Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Down 10%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.29. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

