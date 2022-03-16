Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 705,283 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

