Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 705,283 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
