Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Issues Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,612 shares of company stock valued at $150,940.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

