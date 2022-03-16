Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after acquiring an additional 880,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 467,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after buying an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.