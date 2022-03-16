Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

